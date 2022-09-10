Lexington End of Summer Artists and Makers Market
to
Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Kentucky 40507
×
Lexington End of Summer Artists and Makers Market
Lexington End of Summer Artists and Makers Market will be held on September 10-11, 2022. There will be a diverse group of local artists, crafters, and makers who will showcase and sell their items ranging from ceramics to beaded jewelry to hand-carved kitchen wares. Free admission. Hours: Sat 8am-1:30pm, Sun 10am-2pm
For more information, please visit lexingtonfarmersmarket.com/artist-market/
Info
Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family