× Expand Chelsea Burrus Remember your pets on the Holidays!

Lexington Humane Society Holiday Boutique at Lexington Feeder Supply

Happy Pawlidays! The Lexington Humane Society Holiday Boutique opens on November 18 and will run through December 24.

100% of the proceeds benefit the animals of LHS. Shop the boutique, and you'll find gifts for people, gifts for pets, and gifts for people who love their pets!

Picture your Pets with Santa at Lexington Feeder Supply locations December 7, 8, 14, 15

2181 Harrodsburg Road (859) 277-9736

3080 Richmond Road (859) 266-9774

3650 Boston Road (859) 286-3646

10:30 am - 3:30

For more information call 859-233-0044 ex 254 or visit Adopt.love