Lexington Humane Society Holiday Boutique
Lexington Humane Society 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Chelsea Burrus
Remember your pets on the Holidays!
Lexington Humane Society Holiday Boutique at Lexington Feeder Supply
Happy Pawlidays! The Lexington Humane Society Holiday Boutique opens on November 18 and will run through December 24.
100% of the proceeds benefit the animals of LHS. Shop the boutique, and you'll find gifts for people, gifts for pets, and gifts for people who love their pets!
Picture your Pets with Santa at Lexington Feeder Supply locations December 7, 8, 14, 15
- 2181 Harrodsburg Road (859) 277-9736
- 3080 Richmond Road (859) 266-9774
- 3650 Boston Road (859) 286-3646
10:30 am - 3:30
For more information call 859-233-0044 ex 254 or visit Adopt.love