Lexington Humane Society (LHS) tent at the Land Rover 3-Day Event

Come visit the Lexington Humane Society (LHS) vendor tents at the KY Horse Park during the Land Rover 3-Day Event. Support the animals by purchasing LHS merchandise, making a donation, or even adopting a dog! LHS also provides a doggie day care service to attendees who bring their pets. The LHS tents are located inside the general admission entrance at the campgrounds. We will be there all day Thursday-Sunday. We hope to see you there!

For more information call 859-233-0044 x 254 or visit Adoptlove.net