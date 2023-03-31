× Expand Lexington Humane Society The Lexington Humane Society Presents Tails and Ales 2023!

Lexington Humane Society Presents Tails and Ales 2023

A tasting event to benefit the animals!

Tails and Ales will be held at the Hilton Lexington/Downtown on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 7 pm – 10 pm with VIP hour beginning at 6 pm. This fun beer, wine, and spirits tasting event also features an online silent auction, snacks, games, music, and, of course, puppies!

General Admission tickets include a 2023 tasting glass and event t-shirt, and VIP tickets include a tasting glass, collectors pint glass, and an event t-shirt. Don’t forget to check out our VIP table options if you plan on joining with friends!

All proceeds from Tails & Ales help us provide care to thousands of animals each year. Thank you for joining us to support the animals at your Lexington Humane Society!

For more information, please call 859.233.0044 or visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org/event/tails-and-ales-2023/