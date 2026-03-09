× Expand Junior League of Lexington JL Horse Show Logo Horizontal - 1 Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show ; July 6-11, 2026 at the KY Horse Park!

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Come see the versatility, athleticism, and elegance of the American Saddlebred Horse at the 2026 Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show, July 6-11, 2026, at the KY Horse Park!

With exhibitions and classes, daily events, local vendors, food trucks, and more - there is fun for the whole family!

Created in 1937, to help fund the Junior League’s community works project, the horse show has grown to be the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred ‘Triple Crown.’

Today, the show attracts approximately 1,000 world-recognized competitors from the U.S. and Canada, and to date, has raised over four million dollars for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky and over five million dollars in revenue for local merchants.

For more information visit lexington.jl.org/annual-events/horse-show/