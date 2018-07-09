Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

The Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show is the first leg of the American Saddlebred Triple Crown. The world's largest outdoor Saddlebred horse show.

For more information visit KyHorsePark.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Festivals & Fairs, Sports
