× Expand Lexington Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2026 Lexington Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2026

Lexington Official Halloween Bar Crawl 2026

Get ready for the Official Halloween Bar Crawl on Saturday, October 31st, 2026! Celebrate Halloween night by bar hopping through top local venues alongside hundreds of costumed partygoers. Expect spooky drink specials, packed dance floors, and nonstop Halloween energy all night long.

Whether you're going spooky, sexy, funny, or full-on creative, this is the Halloween event you don't want to miss in 2026. Grab your crew, dress to impress (or terrify), and get ready for an unforgettable night out.

What's included with the Lexington Halloween Bar Crawl?

Your ticket to the Lexington Official Halloween Bar Crawl includes drinks, free entry, exclusive Halloween specials, and a free after party as you bar hop through participating venues.

Free entry into participating bars

Free after party at a participating venue

Halloween-themed drink specials

Food specials at select venues

Professional photographer on site

Pubcrawls.com branded wristband

Digital bar crawl map access

High-energy Halloween atmosphere

Why this is one of the best Halloween events

This crawl brings together locals and visitors for a high-energy Halloween celebration featuring multiple bars, included drinks, exclusive specials, and a free after party - all within a walkable nightlife experience.

With incredible costumes, buzzing venues, and a massive crowd, it's consistently one of the most anticipated Halloween bar crawls of the year.

Event Details

Location: The Rosebud Bar

Date: Saturday, October 31st, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Check-in Information:

Check-in begins at The Rosebud Bar between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, where you'll receive your wristband granting access to participating bars, included drinks, and Halloween drink specials.

Important Info

Must be 21+ to participate

All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges

Participating bars and specials subject to change

Wristband required for entry and specials

Need help?

Contact us: Our 24/7 support team is here to help

Email info@pubcrawls.com for ticket questions, event details, or assistance

Don't miss Lexington's biggest Halloween party of 2026!

Grab your tickets now and make this Halloween night unforgettable.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3863684-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Saturday October 31, 2026 at 15:00 - 22:00

Venue details: The Rosebud Bar, 121 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky, 40507, United States

Category: Community | Bars / Pubs

Prices:

General Admission :: Check-in The Rosebud 3pm-7pm: USD 14.99,

Group of 4: USD 10.99