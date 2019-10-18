Lexington Open Studios Weekend

Open Studios Weekend

Artists all over Lexington will open their creative spaces to the public for this inaugural Lexington's Open Studios Weekend . This event will be a wonderful opportunity to see artists at work, get a glimpse into their process and in some cases, take advantage of studio sales. Whether you're an art lover, a collector, a fellow artist or just curious about exploring this intriguing world, then Lexington's Open Studios Weekend will provide a unique way to celebrate and experience Lexington's creative community.

Open Studios Weekend

Saturday, 19th and Sunday 20th October 2019

12 noon - 6:00pm Saturday and Sunday

Tickets that include Participating Artists' Directory are $15 each and will be available online

or for $20 during Open Studios Weekend at

New Editions Gallery 500 W. Short Street or MS Rezny Studio/Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, KY

For more information visit artconnectslex.org