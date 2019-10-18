Lexington Open Studios Weekend
Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Open Studios Weekend
Artists all over Lexington will open their creative spaces to the public for this inaugural Lexington's Open Studios Weekend . This event will be a wonderful opportunity to see artists at work, get a glimpse into their process and in some cases, take advantage of studio sales. Whether you're an art lover, a collector, a fellow artist or just curious about exploring this intriguing world, then Lexington's Open Studios Weekend will provide a unique way to celebrate and experience Lexington's creative community.
Open Studios Weekend
Saturday, 19th and Sunday 20th October 2019
12 noon - 6:00pm Saturday and Sunday
Tickets that include Participating Artists' Directory are $15 each and will be available online
or for $20 during Open Studios Weekend at
New Editions Gallery 500 W. Short Street or MS Rezny Studio/Gallery 903 Manchester St, Lexington, KY
For more information visit artconnectslex.org