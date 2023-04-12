Hits! The Musical - Lexington Opera House

Dionne Warwick, 6-time Grammy Award winner and music legend, presents Hits! The Musical - 90 minutes of pure joy with extraordinary singing, spectacular dancing, hundreds of costume changes and state of the art lighting and sound that will leave you amazed. Imagine songs like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Hero,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Singing In The Rain,” and nearly 80 more of America’s most iconic songs performed by the greatest young singers and dancers in the country. The cast of 29, ages 10-22, was selected from a nationwide audition of over 7,000 individuals. Their talent is exceptional and the energy is unsurpassed. This show is an unforgettable experience for the entire family

Hits! The Musical is for individuals of all ages and will leave you dancing in the aisles. Don’t miss America’s next great musical!

Hits! The Musical VIP Package includes the following:

1. Prime seating in the theatre

2. Meet and Greet with the cast

3. A “special gift” item

Find out more at www.thehitstour.com

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/