The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever - Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever - Lexington Opera House
Showtimes
- Apr 23 Sunday 4:00 PM
- Apr 23 Sunday 7:30 PM
For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance