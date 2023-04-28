Bluegrass Youth Ballet Presents: Alice in Wonderland - Lexington Opera House

One of BYB's favorite repertoire productions, we are delighted to bring back a modern-day twist to the children’s classic based on Lewis Carroll’s beloved

story. Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice and land in a fantasy world of beloved peculiar characters and curiously strange adventures. Perfect for all ages!

Approximate duration: 1 hr and 10 min.

Join us for a Mad Hatter Tea Party following Saturday’s 2PM performance. Meet Alice and cast members for photos and enjoy tea party drinks, snacks, and crafts in a Wonderland setting.

Apr 28 Friday 7:00 PM

Apr 29 Saturday 2:00 PM

Apr 29 Saturday 7:00 PM

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/