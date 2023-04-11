Bored Teachers - Lexington Opera House

The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage. Their hilarious skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces on the stage for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. Put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you've been binging, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping on you!

For more information, please call 859.233.3535 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/