Lexington Philharmonic - A Cathedral Christmas
Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
LexPhil is joined by The Lexington Singers at the magnificent Cathedral of Christ the King for this beloved Lexington holiday tradition. UKSO Conductor John Nardolillo guest conducts this much-anticipated program of sacred orchestral and choral works.
For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org
