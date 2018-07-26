Lexington Restaurant Week® 2018

For 10 days starting Thursday July, 26th the very best local restaurants in the Bluegrass strut their stuff with $29 multi-course dinners to wow you.

At many innovative hot spots two can dine for $29 - lavishly. So eat around – visit old favorites and new hot spots, July 26 through August 4 and the local arts scene benefits too.

A dollar from every special dinner served goes to LexArts to support our major arts organizations, innovative projects and emerging artists.

For menus and participants as they arrive visit LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com or our Facebook page - chef’s special pre-fixe menus, news & events are being uploaded daily.

Lexington Restaurant Week is brought to you by the fine folks at WKYT-TV and the marketing mavens at Group CJ.

For more information call (859) 231-8666 or visit LexingtonRestaurantWeek.com