Lexington Rock Gem & Jewelry Show 2019

Show includes minerals, jewelry, equipment, exhibits, KY Agate, fluorescent display, club sales, prizes, and auctions.

Rock Part Preview Friday Night 4PM-8PM, Sat 9AM-6PM, Sun 11AM-5PM.

Sponsored by Blue Grass Gem and Mineral Club, Clarion Hotel, 1950 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY, Near Exit 115 I-75/I-64. March 22, 23, 24 2019.

For more information visit bggamc.homestead.com.