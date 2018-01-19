Lexington RV Show

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Lexington RV Show

Featuring the very latest makes and models of recreational vehicles from all the nation’s top manufacturers.  Special factory rebates,

financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a cannot miss for the serious RV enthusiasts!

That’s not all……

The show will feature a huge parts and accessories exhibit, along with campgrounds, tow vehicles, and everything you may need for your next RV vacation.​

Seminars, features, and entertainment will set this show apart from all others in the state.

Friday: 1pm to 8pm

Saturday: 10am to 8pm

Sunday: 10am to 5pm

Adults $8.00

Kids Under 12 Free

FREE PARKING

For more information visit lexingtonrvshow.com

