Lexington RV Show
Featuring the very latest makes and models of recreational vehicles from all the nation’s top manufacturers. Special factory rebates,
financing, and on the spot loan approval makes this show a cannot miss for the serious RV enthusiasts!
That’s not all……
The show will feature a huge parts and accessories exhibit, along with campgrounds, tow vehicles, and everything you may need for your next RV vacation.
Seminars, features, and entertainment will set this show apart from all others in the state.
Friday: 1pm to 8pm
Saturday: 10am to 8pm
Sunday: 10am to 5pm
Adults $8.00
Kids Under 12 Free
FREE PARKING
For more information visit lexingtonrvshow.com