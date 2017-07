Lexington Singers Children's Choir Fall Concert

The Lexington Singers Children’s Choir features nearly 150 students across four choirs. The Fall Concert exhibits the wonderful work of students ranging from 5-18 years old and performing in a variety of styles and languages. Students perform as a choir, as soloists, as accompanists and as part of the Orff Ensemble.

Tickets: $5-$10, available at the door

For more information visit LexSing.org