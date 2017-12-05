Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Holiday Party & Ski Swap

We will ring in the holidays with a holiday party and ski swap. Dust off those skis, snowboards, boots, and ski wear no longer in use and bring them out to Pivot Brewing - Lexington’s first hard cider brewery with 12 draft ciders and 8 draft beers. Appetizers and holiday cookies provided by the Board. Beverages available for purchase from Pivot Brewing. A food truck will be on-site. Celebrate the season with fellow snow sport enthusiasts!

You will also be able to sign-up for our West Virginia Ski Trip (only $275) or any of our other ski trips (http://www.lexskisports.org/trips). Email inquiries to info@lexskisports.org or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924.

Like and share us at https://www.facebook.com/LexSkiSports/. Join us on Meetup at https://www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup/events/245159667/.

Location: Pivot Brewing www.pivotbrewingcompany.com 1400 Delaware Ave, Lexington, KY 40505

Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

For more information call (859) 527-9924 or visit LexSkiSports.org