Lexington Ski and Sports Club – Holiday Party

Come out to Pivot Brewing to share holiday cheer with your snow-loving friends at our December meeting! Food and Drink available for purchase from Pivot and from a local food truck.

Trip updates, giveaways, and drawing for our SkiBig3 Sweepstakes winner (two 3-Day lift tickets to https://www.skibig3.com/ - good for this season or next) are on the agenda. Register for the sweepstakes at https://www.lexskisports.org/ or at the party.

Sharing an evening with your snow-loving friends....priceless!!

‘‘Tis the season! ❄️

Membership is not required to attend. If you know of others who like to ski/snowboard, or are interested in learning, bring them along. The more the merrier.

For more information email TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924.