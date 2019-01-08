Lexington Ski & Sports Club – Investing Strategies in a Down Market

Join us at Roosters for a presentation on Investing Strategies in a Down Market. Come early for a good seat as we usually have 40 - 50 people in attendance.

We will also be taking sign-ups and payments for our January 13th Perfect North trip. Arrive before 7:00 to find out more and to register. See https://www.facebook.com/events/352806372197998/ for more information.

Registration has closed for most of our trips but space is still available for our Val di Fassa and Amalfi Coast trips. Sign-up for a trip at the meeting or in advance at https://www.lexskisports.org/trips.

Membership is not required to attend. If you know of others who like to ski/snowboard or are interested in learning, bring them along or share this event with them.

Email inquiries to TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924. Check out our website at https://www.lexskisports.org/. Like and share us at https://www.facebook.com/LexSkiSports/. Stay informed on all of our events at https://www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup/.

Location: Roosters, 124 Market Place Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 (Man O War & Nicholasville Rd in front of the Walmart Supercenter) https://roosterswings.com/locations/view-all-locations/Lexington Time: 6:00 PM Social Hour, 7:00 PM Presentation and Trip Updates

For more information email TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924