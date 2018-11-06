Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Monthly Meeting - Perfect North Slopes

Roosters 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Monthly Meeting - Perfect North Slopes

Join us at Roosters for a presentation from Perfect North Slopes (https://www.perfectnorth.com/). Come to hear all this ski resort that is essentially in our backyard has to offer. Come early for a good seat as we usually have 40 - 50 people in attendance. The LSSC will organize at least one day-trip to Perfect North this winter.

Updates will also be provided on our Winter Park, Snowshoe, Aspen/Snowmass, Lake Tahoe, and Italy (Val di Fassa and Amalfi Coast) trips. Sign-up for a trip at the meeting or in advance at https://www.lexskisports.org/trips. Most trips are near capacity so don’t delay.

Don’t forget to register for our Sweepstakes – two free 3-day lift tickets to SkiBig3, a $740 value at the meeting or online at https://www.lexskisports.org/.

Membership is not required to attend or to register for our sweepstakes. If you know of others who like to ski/snowboard or are interested in learning, bring them along or share this event with them.

Email inquiries to TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text Terry L Carrico at 1-859-527-9924. Like and share us at www.facebook.com/LexSkiSports. Stay informed on all of our events at https://www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup/.

Time: 6:00 PM Social Hour, 7:00 PM Presentation and Trip Updates

Time: 6:00 PM Social Hour, 7:00 PM Presentation and Trip Updates

Roosters 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
