Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant

to Google Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00

Marikka’s German Restaurant 411 Southland Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Octoberfest 2019 at Marikka's German Restaurant

Join fellow skiers and boarders for a wonderful evening of food and music to celebrate Oktoberfest!! Marikka's is a German restaurant, bar, brewery, and volleyball complex located on Southland Dr, in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky's largest beer selection.

On Facebook: Oktoberfest 2019 at Marikka’s German Restaurant

Does your equipment need a tune-up? Our Equipment Tune-up Promotion has been extended through Sept 22nd. All 2018/19 members can receive a deeply discounted tune-up. Tune-up of skis - $15; Boot release check/adjustment (requires both boots) - $10; Tune-up of snowboard - $15. Bring your equipment to Marikka’s and we will take a couple minutes out of our happy hour time to transfer your equipment from your vehicle to mine and take care of the necessary paperwork. If you are unable to make it to Marikka’s but want to take advantage of this promotion, please email TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text him at 859-527-9924 before September 22nd.

For more information call 859-527-9924 or visit lexskisports.org 

Info
Marikka’s German Restaurant 411 Southland Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
8595279924
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant - 2018-09-22 18:30:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Thursday

September 20, 2018

Submit Yours