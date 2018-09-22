Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Oktoberfest at Marikka’s German Restaurant

Octoberfest 2019 at Marikka's German Restaurant

Join fellow skiers and boarders for a wonderful evening of food and music to celebrate Oktoberfest!! Marikka's is a German restaurant, bar, brewery, and volleyball complex located on Southland Dr, in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky's largest beer selection.

On Facebook: Oktoberfest 2019 at Marikka’s German Restaurant

Does your equipment need a tune-up? Our Equipment Tune-up Promotion has been extended through Sept 22nd. All 2018/19 members can receive a deeply discounted tune-up. Tune-up of skis - $15; Boot release check/adjustment (requires both boots) - $10; Tune-up of snowboard - $15. Bring your equipment to Marikka’s and we will take a couple minutes out of our happy hour time to transfer your equipment from your vehicle to mine and take care of the necessary paperwork. If you are unable to make it to Marikka’s but want to take advantage of this promotion, please email TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text him at 859-527-9924 before September 22nd.

For more information call 859-527-9924 or visit lexskisports.org