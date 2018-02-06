Lexington Ski & Sports Club – The Olympics are here!

Join us at Roosters for our February club meeting. Our Guest Speaker will be Andrzej (Andy) Wala. Hear about competitive skiing at the international level from Dr. Wala, who was on the Polish Olympic team and attended the 1964 Innsbruck Olympics.

Highlights of our Jan 27th trip to Steamboat Springs will be shared as well as updates on our upcoming trips to West Virginia, Sun Valley ID, and Spain. Details on all trips can be found at www.lexskisports.org/trips.

Membership is not required to attend. If you know of others who like to ski/snowboard, or are interested in learning, bring them along. The more the merrier.

Like and share us at www.facebook.com/LexSkiSports. Stay informed on all of our events at https://www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup/.

Location: Roosters, 124 Market Place Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 (Man O War & Nicholasville Rd in front of the Walmart Supercenter)

Time: 6:00 PM Social Hour, 7:00 PM Topics listed above

For more information call 859-527-9924, email info@LexSkiSports.org