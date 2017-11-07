Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Snow Ski/Board Trip Info and Sign-up

Representatives from Perfect North and Paoli Peaks will be present to share updates regarding their upcoming seasons. We will also begin taking sign-ups for our Feb 11th trip to Canaan Valley and Timberline WV (details to be shared soon). Updates will also be provided for our trips to Salt Lake City UT, Steamboat Springs CO, Sun Valley ID, and Spain.

See www.lexskisports.org/trips and www.facebook.com/LexSkiSports and www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup for more information. Email inquiries to info@LexSkiSports.org.

Membership is not required to attend.

Time: 6:00 PM Social Hour, 7:00 PM Topics listed above

