Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury”

Join us at Roosters for a presentation from Drayer Physical Therapy on “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury”. Updates will also be provided on our Winter Park, Snowshoe, Aspen/Snowmass, Lake Tahoe, and Italy (Val di Fassa and Amalfi Coast) trips. Sign-up for a trip at the meeting or in advance at https://www.lexskisports.org/trips. Most trips are near capacity so don’t delay.

Social Hour 6:00 - 7:00; Presentation and Trip Updates - 7:00 - 8:00

Location: Roosters, 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 (Man O War & Nicholasville Rd in front of the Walmart Supercenter) https://roosterswings.com/locations/view-all-locations/Lexington

*** We've had close to 50 people at the last two meeting. Come early for a good seat. ***

If you have questions, please do not hesitate to email me at TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text me at 1-859-527-9924.

