Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury”

to Google Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00

Roosters 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury”

Join us at Roosters for a presentation from Drayer Physical Therapy on “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury”. Updates will also be provided on our Winter Park, Snowshoe, Aspen/Snowmass, Lake Tahoe, and Italy (Val di Fassa and Amalfi Coast) trips. Sign-up for a trip at the meeting or in advance at https://www.lexskisports.org/trips. Most trips are near capacity so don’t delay.

Social Hour 6:00 - 7:00; Presentation and Trip Updates - 7:00 - 8:00

Location: Roosters, 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 (Man O War & Nicholasville Rd in front of the Walmart Supercenter) https://roosterswings.com/locations/view-all-locations/Lexington

*** We've had close to 50 people at the last two meeting. Come early for a good seat. ***

If you have questions, please do not hesitate to email me at TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text me at 1-859-527-9924.

For more information email TerryLCarrico@hotmail.com or call/text  at 1-859-527-9924.

Info
Roosters 124 Marketplace Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
8595279924
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Lexington Ski & Sports Club - “Strategies to Prepare for Ski Season and Effectively Reduce Risk for Injury” - 2018-10-02 18:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

October 3, 2018

Thursday

October 4, 2018

Friday

October 5, 2018

Saturday

October 6, 2018

Sunday

October 7, 2018

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Submit Yours