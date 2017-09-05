Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Trip Preview and Sign-up

Roosters 124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Snow Ski/Board Trip Preview and Sign-up - Information covering our upcoming trips to Salt Lake City UT, Steamboat Springs CO, Sun Valley ID, and Spain will be presented.  Limited space is still available.  

A representative from Drayer Physical Therapy Institute will present "Common Snow Sport Injuries and How to Prevent Them". 

Membership is not required to attend this event.

About our club:

The Lexington Ski and Sports Club is a group of individuals who love skiing and snowboarding.  We provide a great way to socialize with others who share the same passion for winter sports. We welcome all people to come and join us for a meeting to experience the fun discussing the trips offered to resorts in the US and overseas, as well as activities offered right here in Lexington.

For more information visit LexSkiSports.org

8595279924
