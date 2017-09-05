Lexington Ski & Sports Club - Trip Preview and Sign-up

Snow Ski/Board Trip Preview and Sign-up - Information covering our upcoming trips to Salt Lake City UT, Steamboat Springs CO, Sun Valley ID, and Spain will be presented. Limited space is still available.

A representative from Drayer Physical Therapy Institute will present "Common Snow Sport Injuries and How to Prevent Them".

Membership is not required to attend this event.

About our club:

The Lexington Ski and Sports Club is a group of individuals who love skiing and snowboarding. We provide a great way to socialize with others who share the same passion for winter sports. We welcome all people to come and join us for a meeting to experience the fun discussing the trips offered to resorts in the US and overseas, as well as activities offered right here in Lexington.

For more information visit LexSkiSports.org