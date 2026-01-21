Lexington St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

Leprechauns and shamrocks will be spotted along Main Street. Entertainment all day. Festivities include youth activities and Irish entertainment with dancers, pipers, musicians and much more. Irish food and products are available.

Whether you are Irish, of Irish descent or indulging your inner-Irish, come celebrate!

For more information call (859) 288-2900 or visit lexingtonstpatsparade.org

