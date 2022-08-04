× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company The Lexington Theatre Company presents CHICAGO - August 4-7 at the Lexington Opera House.

Murder, mayhem and “All That Jazz” abound in this thrilling Broadway classic, featuring a jazzy score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Bob Fossé and Fred Ebb. CHICAGO is the second-longest running show on Broadway and The Lex is thrilled to produce our adaptation with direction and choreography by Patrick O’Neill (Associate Choreographer of Broadway’s School of Rock and the Broadway-bound The Heart of Rock & Roll). The Lex Orchestra takes center stage in this production, led by Resident Music Director, Brock Terry.

CHICAGO will be led by a host of Broadway veterans including J. Daughtry (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Billy Flynn, Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Roxie, and Lexington’s own Haley Fish (Kiss Me Kate, Hello Dolly, Cats) as Velma. Altamiece Carolyn Cooper plays Mama Morton, a role she has played around the country at numerous regional theatres; Lexington's own Brance Cornelius will play Amos; and University of Kentucky alum and Drag Star, Gilda Wabbit, will play Mary Sunshine.

Co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the Opera House Fund and LexArts.

Tickets are currently available at lexingtontheatrecompany,org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859.233.3535. For more information, please visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

