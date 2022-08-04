× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company The Lexington Theatre Company presents CHICAGO, August 4-7 at the Lexington Opera House.

Murder, mayhem and “All That Jazz” abound in this thrilling Broadway classic, featuring a jazzy score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Bob Fossé and Fred Ebb. CHICAGO is the second-longest running show on Broadway and The Lex is thrilled to produce our adaptation with direction and choreography by Patrick O’Neill (Associate Choreographer of Broadway’s School of Rock and the Broadway-bound The Heart of Rock & Roll). The Lex Orchestra takes center stage in this production, led by Resident Music Director, Brock Terry.

To purchase tickets, visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org or call 859.233.3535.