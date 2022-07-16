× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company The Lexington Theatre Company presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, July 14-17 at the Lexington Opera House.

Join Ariel and her friends “Under the Sea” for this magical Hans Christian Andersen tale made popular by the 1989 Disney Film. The heart-warming score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman features your favorite tunes from the film including “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” along with beautiful new songs from the 2007 Broadway adaptation. This production will be directed by Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith who was a part of the 2007 Broadway company and will feature new choreography created by Louisville native and Broadway veteran, Mara Newbery Greer. Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, conducts the live pit orchestra.

To purchase tickets, visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org or call 859.233.3535.