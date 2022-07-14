× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company The Lexington Theatre Company presents DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - July 14-17 at the Lexington Opera House.

Join Ariel and her friends “Under the Sea” for this magical Hans Christian Andersen tale made popular by the 1989 Disney Film. The heart-warming score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman features your favorite tunes from the film including “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” along with beautiful new songs from the 2007 Broadway adaptation. This production will be directed by Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith who was a part of the 2007 Broadway company and will feature new choreography created by Louisville native and Broadway veteran, Mara Newbery Greer. Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, conducts the live pit orchestra.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian’s Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Lexington’s own Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.

They will share the stage with some of Lexington’s favorite local actors including Gregory Hancock (Grimsby), Cavan Kyle Hendron (Chef Louis), Tammie J. Harris (Carlotta) and Benjamin Preacely (Flounder).

Co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the Opera House Fund and LexArts.

Tickets are currently available at lexingtontheatrecompany,org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For more information, please visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

