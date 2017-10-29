Lexington Thriller & Halloween Parade

More than 30 years after Michael Jackson's groundbreaking video first aired, zombies and the non-dead still come together in downtown Lexington to celebrate Halloween by re-creating Thriller.

This event, which has been named a top 10 Halloween destination by USA Today, is brought to you by Lexington Parks & Recreation, Mecca Live Studio and WRFL.

Schedule:

2 – 8 p.m. – Wicked Wonders Art Market, Fifth Third Bank Pavilion

6:30 p.m. – Halloween Variety Show, Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza

8 p.m. – Parade, Main Street from Quality and Mill streets

8:30 p.m. – Thriller

For more information call 859-425-2057 or visit lexingtonky.gov