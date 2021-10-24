Lexington Thriller & Halloween Parade

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington Thriller & Halloween Parade

Halloween Parade | 6:30 p.m.

Thriller Parade | 7 p.m.

Main Street starting at Quality and Mill Street

Following the variety show is the Halloween Parade featuring floats, costumed characters, and even more performance groups. The festivities culminate with the annual Thriller reenactment where several hundred zombies will dance, dawdle and drag themselves down Main Street to the classic Michael Jackson tune. Pedestrians can watch all along the parade route. Rain date for the parade and Thriller Oct. 25.

For more information call (859) 288-2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
