Lexington Writers Walk

Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading

Join walking tour narrator Tom Eblen and readers Kevin Lane Dearinger, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, and Maurice Manning at the opening reception for the Lexington Writers Walk audio tour.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/writers-walk-audio-tour-opening-reception-reading/