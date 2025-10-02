Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Join walking tour narrator Tom Eblen and readers Kevin Lane Dearinger, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, and Maurice Manning at the opening reception for the Lexington Writers Walk audio tour.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/writers-walk-audio-tour-opening-reception-reading/
