Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading

Join walking tour narrator Tom Eblen and readers Kevin Lane Dearinger, Frank X Walker, George Ella Lyon, and Maurice Manning at the opening reception for the Lexington Writers Walk audio tour.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/writers-walk-audio-tour-opening-reception-reading/

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading - 2025-10-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading - 2025-10-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading - 2025-10-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lexington Writers Walk Opening Reception & Reading - 2025-10-02 18:00:00 ical