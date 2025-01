× Expand lexington youth poet laureate Lexington Youth Poet Laureate Commencement

Lexington Youth Poet Laureate Commencement

Join us for the 2025 Lexington Youth Poet Laureate Commencement

January 31, 2025

4:30 to 6:30PM

Featuring keynote speaker Katerina Stoyakova

And Finalists:

Eva Alcarez Monje

Mady Dinh

Tony Robinson

Meredith Sither

Esme Morris

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org