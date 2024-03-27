Colin Hay – Lexington Opera House

Beloved for his intimate, confessional live shows, Colin Hay is widely known for being the influential and celebrated frontman of Men At Work with multi-platinum hits that include Down Under, Who Can It Be Now, and Overkill among many others. This show will feature Colin Hay and his fantastic band of LA-based musicians playing songs from both the Grammy-winning Men at Work catalog and Hay’s solo catalog, including hits like Waiting For My Real Life To Begin, Beautiful World, and many more. The range of artists who have chosen to cite him as a muse or who have found themselves on stage with him in the past year spans the genre landscape from heavy metal to Americana, to Cuban rhythms and beyond. His inclusion as a playlist favorite from the likes of Metallica to The Lumineers reflects his continuing relevance and broad appeal.

