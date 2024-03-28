A.J. Croce Presents Croce Plays Croce – Lexington Opera House

Multi-faceted singer/songwriter A.J. Croceis hitting the road again in celebration of two more of his father Jim Croce’s legendary albums, 1973’s Life and Times and his final release, I Got A Name, in addition, to songs from You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.

The Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary show features a legendary band (including drummer Gary Mallaber, bassist David Barard, and guitar/violin James Pennebaker) and a moving multi-media presentation accompanying Jim's songs. It was the fan demand for more, and the camaraderie that A.J. felt that inspired him to embark on the 50th Anniversary tour.

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/