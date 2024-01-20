Black Jacket Symphony Presents Journey ESC4P3 - Lexington Opera House

Over the past fourteen years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the US. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed—and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic—plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows—and once you see one, you won’t miss another!

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/