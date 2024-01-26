THE CHER SHOW - Lexington Opera House

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy® and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Jan 26 Friday 7:30 PM

Jan 27 Saturday 1:00 PM

Jan 27 Saturday 7:30 PM

Jan 28 Sunday 1:00 PM

Jan 28 Sunday 6:30 PM

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/