Paula Poundstone – Lexington Opera House

Iconic comedian Paula Poundstone has added a stop at the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Known for her smart, observational humor and legendary spontaneous wit, Paula is the star of several HBO specials, including Cats, Cops and Stuff, and Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard. Paula is a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! She is heard weekly on her successful comedy podcast. Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.

Also, an author, Paula’s second book, The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness (Algonquin), was one of eight semi-finalists for The Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States. The audiobook was one of five finalists in all genres for the Audio Book of the Year AUDIE award.

Paula was the first female comic in its then 73rd year to perform standup at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Her HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff, marked the first time a female comedian won Best Comedy Special in the then 5th year of the Cable Ace Awards. Paula’s awards and accolades make a long list, and she is included in innumerable documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential comedians of our time.

For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/