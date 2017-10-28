LexPhil’s PB&J Concert Series

Music Builds Thrills! is an energetic and interactive 30-minute concert featuring percussion, singing, and movement, led by percussionists, Austin Robinson and Matt Proffitt. Concert attendees will have the chance to play their very own drum as part of the program, and in the spirit of Halloween, LexPhil is encouraging all attendees to wear their costumes.

This season, LexPhil’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Concert Series is hosted by locations with strong cultural and historical ties to Kentucky. LexPhil is excited to present two morning Peanut Butter & Jelly Concerts at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate in Lexington, KY at 10:00 and 11:00 am, and take the show on the road to the Community Arts Center in Danville, KY for a 2:00 pm show. For many children, the PB&J Series are their very first concert experience. LexPhil’s artistic staff, musicians, and venue partners work diligently to provide experiences that are engaging, educational, and fun.

Following each half-hour PB&J concert, children will have the opportunity to try out instruments from each of the instrument families at LexPhil’s Instrument Petting Zoo enjoy PB&J sandwiches with their families.

Tickets for PB&J Concerts are $5 each, both in advance and at the door.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.