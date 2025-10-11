× Expand LexPhil Opening Night: The Witching Hour

LexPhil conjures forth the 2025-2026 Season on Saturday, October 11, with Opening Night: The Witching Hour — a thrilling program in which mystery, imagination, and music collide.

The night begins at 7:30PM with This Midnight Hour by Anna Clyne, an atmospheric work inspired by two works of poetry. Then, acclaimed pianist Spencer Myer joins the orchestra for Liszt’s Totentanz (Dance of Death). We conclude The Witching Hour at the Singletary Center for the Arts with Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique. With its famous “March to the Scaffold” and “Witches’ Sabbath,” this piece is a masterwork of dramatic storytelling, brimming with bold instrumentation, eerie effects, and orchestral virtuosity.

🎟️🔗 Tickets and more at lexphil.org/witching-hour.