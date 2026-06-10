LexPhil's 65th Anniversary Kickoff

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ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

LexPhil's 65th Anniversary Kickoff

Join LexPhil’s 65th Anniversary Kickoff on Saturday, July 11, as we commemorate over six decades of music, community, and legacy.

Beginning at 6PM, we invite everyone to ArtsPlace (161 N. Mill Street) to explore curated history displays, artifacts, archival recordings, and more covering the sixty-five year history of the organization. Registration is requested for this all-ages event with a ‘pay what you want’ admission that includes light refreshments and snacks.

Whether a lifelong supporter or brand new, join LexPhil as we usher in the 2026–2027 Season, together.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/kickoff.

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ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions
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