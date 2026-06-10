× Expand Lexington Philharmonic 65th Kickoff 700x349 - 1 Beige text over blue background reads LexPhil 65th Anniversary Kickoff. In far right, two women play upright basses.

LexPhil's 65th Anniversary Kickoff

Join LexPhil’s 65th Anniversary Kickoff on Saturday, July 11, as we commemorate over six decades of music, community, and legacy.

Beginning at 6PM, we invite everyone to ArtsPlace (161 N. Mill Street) to explore curated history displays, artifacts, archival recordings, and more covering the sixty-five year history of the organization. Registration is requested for this all-ages event with a ‘pay what you want’ admission that includes light refreshments and snacks.

Whether a lifelong supporter or brand new, join LexPhil as we usher in the 2026–2027 Season, together.

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/kickoff.