LexPlay 2017: Lexington Gaming Convention

LexPlay - Central Kentucky’s biggest game convention is back! LexPlay is Saturday-Sunday, October 21st and 22nd at the Lexington Convention Center. Enjoy the latest video games, board games, and retro games, compete in tournaments, experience virtual reality and so much more. LexPlay is fun for the whole family, and FREE for kids under 10.

For more information or to get tickets visit LexPlayCon.com