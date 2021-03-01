Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

× Expand . Join us as we draw the lucky winner of our 8th annual Lexus for the Little Ones raffle! Lexus for the Little Ones supports Kentucky's kids, with all proceeds going towards the Kentucky Children’s Hospital and the Woodhill Community Center. The winner will win a BRAND NEW 2021 Lexus All-Wheel Drive ES 250 in the color of their choice. To enter the drawing, purchase your ticket today at https://littleonesraffle.com/.Tickets are $100 each and a maximum of 2,000 tickets will be sold. The Grand Prize drawing will be held on Facebook Live on March 21st at 4:00pm Eastern.

For more information call (859) 233-2000 or visit littleonesraffle.com