Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

Lexus of Lexington is excited to announce the 9th annual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle to benefit Kentucky Kids! This year, one lucky winner will win a BRAND NEW 2022 Lexus ES 350. Tickets are $100 each and only 2,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased exclusively through the MAP Foundation at https://littleonesraffle.com. All proceeds will go to Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Woodhill Community Center and other youth focused charities! The Grand Prize drawing to select a winner will be held Facebook Live on the Lexus of Lexington Facebook page on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 4PM Eastern.

For more information visit littleonesraffle.com