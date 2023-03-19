Virtual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

× Expand The MAP Foundation Untitled design - 1 Lexus for the Little Ones

Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

Lexus of Lexington is partnering with The MAP Foundation for the 10th Annual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle to benefit Kentucky kids! To celebrate 10 years, Lexus of Lexington is raffling off (for the first time ever) a brand new 2023 Lexus RX 350 to one lucky winner! Tickets are $100 each and only 2,500 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be purchased exclusively online at www.littleonesraffle.com. All proceeds will go to Kentucky Children’s Hospital and Woodhill Community Center. The Grand Prize Drawing to select a winner will be held on The MAP Foundation's Facebook Live on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 4 PM Eastern.

For more information, please visit littleonesraffle.com