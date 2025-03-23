× Expand The MAP Foundation lexus for the littles - 2 Lexus for the Little Ones

Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle Drawing

We are celebrating our 12th Annual Lexus for the Little Ones Raffle!

Lexus of Lexington is raffling off a brand new 2025 Lexus RX 350 Premium! All proceeds will benefit Kentucky Children's Hospital, Woodhill Community Center and other causes selected by The MAP Foundation Board of Directors. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold and are $100 each. Tickets can exclusively be purchased online at littleonesraffle.com

The Raffle Drawing will be held on March 23rd, 2025 at 4:00 pm Eastern at Lexus of Lexington and open to the public.

For more information call 8592332000 or visit littleonesraffle.com