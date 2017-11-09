LG+E Music Without Borders: Scheherazade

The Louisville Orchestra Presents Scheherazade

in Three Locations

Teddy Abrams Leads the LG+E Music Without Borders Series and the Neighborhood Series at the Ogle Center

On November 9, 10, & 11, the Louisville Orchestra travels Louisville, Jeffersontown and Indiana performing the music of Rimsky-Korsakov. Scheherazade and the Russian Easter Overture; exotic, beautiful and exceptionally brilliant orchestral works, come alive under the direction of Teddy Abrams. This concert offers adventure and excitement as you experience the exotic One Thousand and One Arabian Nights and the spectacle of the Russian Easter celebrations.

The LG+E Music Without Borders Series and the Neighborhood concerts at the Paul W. Ogle Cultural + Community Center are an ideal way to engage with the community through a shared musical adventure. The Louisville Orchestra brings short, thematic concerts to venues throughout the city, and into YOUR neighborhood.

Tickets for Scheherazade are $20. Student tickets with a valid I.D. are $10.

LG+E Music Without Borders performance of Scheherazade opens at The Temple (5101 US HWY 42, Louisville, KY 40241) on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30PM and returns to The Jeffersonian (formerly the Jeffersontown Community Center), 10617 Taylorsville Rd., Jeffersontown, Kentucky 40229) on Friday, November 10 at 7:30PM. Tickets are available by calling 502.584.7777 or visiting LouisvilleOrchestra.org.

Scheherazade

LG+E Music Without Borders || 11.9.17 || Teddy Abrams, conductor || The Temple || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

LG+E Music Without Borders || 11.10.17 || Teddy Abrams, conductor || The Jeffersonian || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

Neighborhood Series at the Ogle Center || 11.11.17 || Teddy Abrams, conductor || Ogle Center at IUS || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

November Snapshot

11.4.17|| The Greatest: Muhammad Ali || Kentucky Center|| 8PM || Tickets || Info

11.9.17 || Scheherazade || The Temple || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

11.10.17 || Scheherazade || The Jeffersonian || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

11.11.17 || Scheherazade || Paul W. Ogle Center at IUS || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

11.17.17 || Special Event: Harry Potter and The Chamber Of SecretsTM || Kentucky Center || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

11.18.17 || Special Event: Harry Potter and The Chamber Of SecretsTM || Kentucky Center || 7:30PM || Tickets || Info

The mission of the Louisville Orchestra is to change lives throughout our entire community as only the Louisville Orchestra can – by promoting a culture of music through outstanding performances + education.

For more information visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org